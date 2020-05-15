Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Military vows thorough arms inspection after gun malfunctioning during DMZ shooting
SEOUL -- All small firearms at South Korea's border guard posts have been newly inspected, but no problems have been found, an official said Friday, following revelations that the response to the North's recent gunfire was slow due to a machine gun malfunction.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff official made the remark during a press briefing, promising to beef up regular inspections of weapons to prevent a similar incident from happening again and maintain a full readiness posture.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae admits discussion on 'media policy' with military officials over N. Korea's response to drills
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae confirmed Friday it convened a meeting with military officials in charge of public relations with regard to North Korea's strong criticism of South Korea's recent border island drills.
Presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok stressed that the meeting was to discuss media-related policy, not to "reprimand" the military.
-----------------
S. Koreans venture out to remote campgrounds to avoid crowds, virus
SEOUL -- Even the relentless novel coronavirus pandemic does not seem to have stopped Koreans' love of the outdoors.
State and private campgrounds are getting more reservations, as restless people seek to stretch their legs, get some fresh air and relax without worrying about the virus, after two months of intensive social distancing in response to COVID-19.
-----------------
Oldest Korean coronavirus patient discharged from hospital
SEOUL -- South Korea's oldest coronavirus patient, a 104-year-old woman in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, was released from a hospital Friday after 67 days of treatment, officials said.
The centenarian, identified only as Choi, left Pohang Medical Center, a provincial government-run hospital, in Pohang, some 375 kilometers southeast of Seoul, around noon after testing negative for COVID-19, according to the hospital officials.
-----------------
K-pop concerts go online in time of pandemic
SEOUL -- Tens of thousands of fans from across the globe simultaneously cheered and applauded in the safety of their own homes when their favorite K-pop boy band, SuperM, appeared on the screen for an online concert.
Streamed live on the internet portal Naver's V Live service on April 26, the two-hour concert brought back together the Billboard-topping K-pop band and its fans from across the world without the hassles of cross-border trips or crowds in the time of a pandemic.
------------------
Seoul vows to fast-track public projects to help virus-hit steel sector
SEOUL -- The government will fast-track infrastructure projects to help cushion the steel industry from the fallout of the crippling coronavirus outbreak, the industry minister said Friday.
"The implementation of state infrastructure projects will be advanced as much as possible to help the industry weather a tumble in global demand," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said in a meeting with CEOs of steel companies.
-----------------
Political parties scurry to craft post-election strategies
SEOUL -- A month into the April 15 parliamentary elections, political parties are struggling to craft post-election strategies, with the ruling party focusing on coping with the coronavirus pandemic and passing reform-related bills.
The main opposition United Future Party (UFP), meanwhile, is still reeling from the impact of its crushing election defeat, with the task of rebuilding the party as a viable conservative party.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks nearly flat after choppy session
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed slightly higher Friday after a choppy session as investors sat on the sidelines over the growing concerns over the diplomatic and economic tension between the United States and China. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 2.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish at 1,927.28.
-------------------
