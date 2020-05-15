Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 9 -- N.K. leader sends congratulatory message to Putin

10 -- Xi sends response message to N.K. leader, vows to further bolster relations

12 -- U.S. national security advisor says N.K. leader is 'alive and well'

13 -- U.S. says N. Korea 'not cooperating fully' with counterterrorism efforts

14 -- S. Korean NGO delivers hand sanitizers to N. Korea to help antivirus fight

-- U.S. issues advisory to counter sanctions evasion by N.K., Iran, Syria
(END)

