Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 May 15, 2020
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
May 9 -- N.K. leader sends congratulatory message to Putin
10 -- Xi sends response message to N.K. leader, vows to further bolster relations
12 -- U.S. national security advisor says N.K. leader is 'alive and well'
13 -- U.S. says N. Korea 'not cooperating fully' with counterterrorism efforts
14 -- S. Korean NGO delivers hand sanitizers to N. Korea to help antivirus fight
-- U.S. issues advisory to counter sanctions evasion by N.K., Iran, Syria
