Hanwha Q1 net income up 6.2 pct. to 184.7 bln won
15:31 May 15, 2020
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 184.7 billion won (US$ 150 million), up 6.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 296.4 billion won, up 14.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 21.4 percent to 14.46 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
