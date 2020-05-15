Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #King Philippe

Moon holds phone talks with King Philippe of Belgium over coronavirus response

21:21 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday held phone talks with King Philippe of Belgium and discussed ways to cooperate in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's presidential office said.

In the phone conversation, King Philippe thanked South Korea for sending face masks to Belgium and said Seoul's response is a successful example of handling the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

South Korea earlier this month decided to provide face masks to Korean War veterans in 22 countries, and about 20,000 masks were sent to Belgium, one of the nations that took part in the 1950-53 war.

Moon thanked King Philippe for Belgium's help in the evacuation of South Koreans in Mali who had been stranded in the African nation due to the coronavirus lockdown. Eleven South Korean businessmen all returned home safely last month after they were allowed to board Belgium's military plane departing from Mali.

Moon also told King Philippe that the two countries should support economic exchanges of businessmen to minimize the fallout of the pandemic.

In this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae on May 15, 2020, South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds phone talks with King Philippe of Belgium. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK