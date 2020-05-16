Go to Contents
Trump nominates USFK deputy commander to lead Pacific Air Forces

03:10 May 16, 2020

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated the deputy commander of U.S. Forces Korea to be commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces, with the rank of four-star general, the Pentagon announced Friday.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach was appointed to the rank of general and assigned as commander of Pacific Air Forces, as well as air component commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, the Pentagon said in a release.

The announcement follows the nomination of Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott L. Pleus as USFK deputy commander, with the rank of lieutenant general.

Wilsbach has served in his current position since August 2018. He is also commander of the Air Component Command, United Nations Command; commander of the Air Component Command, Combined Forces Command; and commander of the 7th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

If confirmed by the Senate, Wilsbach will replace Gen. Charles Brown, who has been nominated to be the Air Force Chief of Staff.

This photo, downloaded from the U.S. Air Force's website, shows Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach. (Yonhap)

