2017 -- Rep. Moon Hee-sang of the ruling Democratic Party, then acting as a special envoy of President Moon Jae-in to Japan, says in a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida that a 2015 agreement on former sex slaves cannot be and is not accepted by the South Korean public. Under the controversial deal, Seoul's Park Geun-hye administration agreed to never again raise the issue of Korean women forced into sex slavery by the Japanese military in the early 20th century in exchange for 10 billion yen or about US$9 million.

