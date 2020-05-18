(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 18)

What Trump has done so far since the outbreak of the coronavirus is to blame China while failing to respond to the virus quickly and properly. He has just tried to shirk his responsibility for the failure by calling COVID-19 the "Plague from China" or the "Wuhan virus." The more he tries to blame others and justify his blunders, the less chance he stands of being re-elected.

In response to Trump's dangerous remarks, Beijing has called on Washington for compromise and to step up cooperation in fighting the pandemic. As China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday, the two countries should maintain good relations to serve the interests of both the American and Chinese people, and contribute to world peace and stability.