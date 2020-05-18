Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

S. Korean shares open lower on tech, auto losses

09:25 May 18, 2020

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday with major techs and autos suffering heavy losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 3.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,923.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Large caps traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.21 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 3.17 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.87 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors losing 0.34 percent.

Pharmaceuticals were in positive terrain with local industry leader Samsung BioLogics adding 0.83 percent and Celltrion spiking 0.92 percent.

The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,232.15 won per dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK