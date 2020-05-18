Go to Contents
Banks' loan delinquency rate inches down in March

12:00 May 18, 2020

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged down in March from a month earlier, data showed Monday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.39 percent at the end of March, down 0.04 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.06 percentage point, it said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies also fell 0.05 percentage point on-month to 0.49 percent in March, while that for loans to households fell 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.27 percent, according to the data.

Banks' loan delinquency rate inches down in March - 1

