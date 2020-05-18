Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US Gwangju #donation

U.S. ambassador thanks Gwangju for hand sanitizer donation to U.S. sister city

13:53 May 18, 2020

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris expressed thanks to the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday for sending about 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to its sister city of San Antonio, Texas, to help fight the coronavirus.

"Big shout out to the City of #Gwangju for their generous donation of nearly 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to help keep San Antonio residents healthy," Harris tweeted.

He didn't specify when the goods were delivered. The city of San Antonio posted a similar message of appreciation to Gwangju city on May 9. San Antonio has been in a sister city relationship with Gwangju since 1982.

South Korea recently provided 2 million face masks to the U.S. federal government in emergency assistance to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This image, captured from U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris' Twitter account on May 18, 2020, shows an official from San Antonio posing for a photo with boxes of hand sanitizer that were donated by Gwangju, South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK