Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Heavy rain watch issued in capital area

17:51 May 18, 2020

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heavy rain advisory on Monday afternoon in eastern Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area.

Since 4 p.m., the areas have been hit by torrential rains of more than 40 mm per hour accompanied by lightning and thunder strikes.

The weather agency attributed the downpour to strong rain clouds coming from the West Sea and forecast the storm to move east at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour to hit the provinces of North Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla and Gangwon.

A pedestrian walks with her umbrella turned inside out due to strong wind in Seoul on May 18, 2020. (Yonhap)

As of 4 p.m., the heavy rain watch was issued in southeastern and northeastern parts of the capital -- for the first time this year -- and parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Yeoncheon County, Seongnam, Ansung and Yeoju, and it might be expanded to the central region.

The agency issued warnings against strong wind gusts, lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder and advised extra caution for potential damage to outdoor structures.

It also warned commuters living along the western coast as well as in inland areas to take safety precautions, as heavy rain is expected to hit the areas at rush hour.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK