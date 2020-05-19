Korean-language dailies

-- Open the door of truth for May 18 uprising (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Interviewing people with mental illness: Soonie at psychiatric hospital for 34 years since age of 17 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Shelter for wartime sex slaves run by Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance gets F grade in accounting assessment (Donga llbo)

-- Moon: 'Path to reconciliation will open when confessing truth' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon: 'Path to reconciliation will open when confessing truth' (Segye Times)

-- 'Confession of May 18 uprising truth even now will lead to forgiveness' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Confession of May 18 uprising truth will open path to forgiveness, reconciliation' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- At heart of May, Moon calls for 'confession of truth' (Hankyoreh)

-- Despite receiving donations, expenses for former sex slaves' U.S. stay paid not by civic group but by overseas Koreans (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Despite 3 key revisions on data, enforcement ordinance serves as stumbling block (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong visits China amid new semiconductor Cold War (Korea Economic Daily)

