(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 19)

The suspicions are threefold. The first is whether she embezzled public donations and government subsidies for the council. Due to its crude accounting system, it is difficult to find out where and how the money was spent. The civic group attributes a lot to simple mistakes in accounting. Yet it does not reveal the details of its expenditures in the past. The second question is whether Yoon used the donations for private purposes after collecting them through her own bank accounts. The third question relates to the purchase and sale of a house the civic group bought to allegedly help the survivors spend time peacefully. A predecessor of the civic group had purchased the house for 850 million won ($689,000) seven years ago and recently sold it for 430 million won.