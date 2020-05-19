LG Electronics' overseas patents pass 60,000 mark
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co. boasts more than 60,000 overseas patents on the back of its push to preemptively secure 5G and other future technologies, a company report showed Tuesday.
The cumulative number of LG's overseas patents stood at 61,164 as of the end of March, up about 5,000 from a year earlier, according to the first-quarter business report.
The figure was also up 1,320 from three months earlier. The company's international and domestic patents totaled 87,733 as of end-March.
LG has been ramping up its portfolio of patents related to 5G, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and other future technologies since last year. LG set up an in-house patent body in 1997 and expanded it in 2001.
According to a recent report by German intellectual property research firm Iplytics, LG had the third-largest number of 5G patent applications in the world at 2,236.
LG also has 367 patents related to self-driving, the seventh highest globally, while ranking sixth in the number of U.S. patent grants after Intel.
LG's quarterly report also showed its spending on research and development nearing 1.1 trillion won in the first quarter, taking up 7.4 percent of its sales.
(END)