Mortar shell goes way off target during Army exercise
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- A mortar shell launched during a recent firing exercise landed about 1 kilometer away from the target, the Army acknowledged Tuesday, in the latest in a series of incidents highlighting lax discipline in the military.
The shell fired from a 4.2-inch mortar at a training filed in Yangju, just north of Seoul, missed the target and fell on a nearby hill Thursday, according to the Army.
No human casualty or property damage was reported.
"It appears there were some errors in checking the firing charge," Army spokesperson Col. Jeon Ha-kyu told a regular press briefing.
Authorities are looking into the exact cause of the incident.
The latest case came as the military has come under fire for a series of incidents reflecting lapses in discipline.
Earlier this month, the military vowed to beef up regular inspections of weapons after a machine gun malfunction caused a delay in its response to North Korea's gunfire.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)