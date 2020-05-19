Mysterious artist chronicling Joseon's pedestrian life highlighted in exhibition

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giants BTS and BLACKPINK, and Hollywood-darling auteur Bong Joon-ho are some of the key players when it comes to South Korea's soft power overseas. Oddly enough though, the roots of Korean cultural exports can be traced back to not a household name but a less-known Joseon-era artist named Kim Jun-geun, better known by his pen name, Gisan.