07:14 May 20, 2020

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Poll says online classes may widen educational gaps (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Civic group for 'comfort women' suspected of dubious accounting (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae moving to cap controversy over activist-turned-lawmaker-elect (Donga llbo)
-- 4 nurses at major general hospital test positive for COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 1st case of medical workers at major hospital testing positive for virus (Segye Times)
-- National audit agency found to have erroneously calculated house prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- High school seniors start to go to school amid concerns (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 hits major general hospital ahead of school opening (Hankyoreh)
-- Growing suspicions on abusing 'comfort women,' donation misuse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 4 nurses test positive for COVID-19 at major general hospital (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't reinstates tax relief for corporate facility investments (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 4 nurses test positive at SMC in Gangnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Four nurses at major Seoul hospital test positive for coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- UFP may seek probe into 'misuse' of comfort women fund (Korea Times)
(END)

