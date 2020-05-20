Korean-language dailies

-- Poll says online classes may widen educational gaps (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Civic group for 'comfort women' suspected of dubious accounting (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae moving to cap controversy over activist-turned-lawmaker-elect (Donga llbo)

-- 4 nurses at major general hospital test positive for COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 1st case of medical workers at major hospital testing positive for virus (Segye Times)

-- National audit agency found to have erroneously calculated house prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- High school seniors start to go to school amid concerns (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 hits major general hospital ahead of school opening (Hankyoreh)

-- Growing suspicions on abusing 'comfort women,' donation misuse (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 4 nurses test positive for COVID-19 at major general hospital (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't reinstates tax relief for corporate facility investments (Korea Economic Daily)

