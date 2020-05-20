In letters, S. Korean, Myanmar leaders agree to deepen bilateral ties
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Myanmar have agreed to continue close cooperation between their countries marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
President Moon Jae-in exchanged congratulatory letters with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.
They noted that the two countries have developed close cooperative ties in various fields, including economy, society and culture, since May 16, 1975 when they began formal diplomatic ties, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Their relationship has become closer than at any other time through two rounds of bilateral summit talks last year, the leaders added.
They agreed to further deepen bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and friendship.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)