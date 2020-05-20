Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Two S. Korean animated films invited to Annecy fest

15:24 May 20, 2020

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean animated films have been invited to a competition section of this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, organizers said Wednesday.

According to the 2020 lineup released by the France-based festival to be held online from June 15-30, "Beauty Water" and "The Shaman Sorceress" will compete in the Contrechamp competition category for feature films.

A total of 10 animated films, including "On Gaku: Our Sound!" by Japanese director Kenji Iwaisawa, were invited to the Contrechamp section, which was inaugurated in 2018 to showcase unique full-length films.

A scene from "Beauty Water" from the homepage of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Directed by Cho Kyung-hun, "Beauty Water" is a horror-thriller animated film based on the web-based horror cartoon "Strange and Weird."

It revolves around a girl who comes across mysterious water that enables her to change her appearance. She runs into trouble as she desires to be the most beautiful woman.

A scene from "The Shaman Sorceress" from the homepage of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The Shaman Sorceress," an adaptation of a Korean novel with the same title, features a breakup of a traditional family after a religious clash between shamanism and Christianity.

Its director Ahn Jae-hunn became the first South Korean filmmaker to make it to the competition section of the Annecy Film Festival twice. His hand-drawn animated film "Green Days: Dinosaur and I" was invited to the festival in 2011.

Launched in 1960, the Annecy festival is one of the highest-profile animation events in the world.

South Korea's "My Beautiful Girl, Mari" and "Oseam" won best feature film in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK