S. Korea's top military commander, EU military chief vow cooperation against coronavirus
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki held phone talks with the European Union's military committee chief Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus and other security issues, Park's office said.
During the conversation with Gen. Claudio Graziano, chairman of the EU Military Committee, Park shared South Korea's experience and know-how in dealing with the COVID-19 virus, as well as the military's role in stemming the spread of the virus, the JCS said in a release.
"The EU military chief expressed gratitude for the sharing of related information. The two sides agreed to beef up security cooperation in diverse security issues down the road, including non-traditional threats, such as COVID-19," according to the JCS.
Park is also scheduled to have a phone conversation with his British counterpart, Nick Carter, next week to share their experience related to the virus and discuss ways to boost their military cooperation, the JCS noted.
South Korea has managed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though it has seen cluster infections over the past two weeks.
