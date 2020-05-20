Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #EU

S. Korea's top military commander, EU military chief vow cooperation against coronavirus

17:54 May 20, 2020

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki held phone talks with the European Union's military committee chief Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus and other security issues, Park's office said.

During the conversation with Gen. Claudio Graziano, chairman of the EU Military Committee, Park shared South Korea's experience and know-how in dealing with the COVID-19 virus, as well as the military's role in stemming the spread of the virus, the JCS said in a release.

"The EU military chief expressed gratitude for the sharing of related information. The two sides agreed to beef up security cooperation in diverse security issues down the road, including non-traditional threats, such as COVID-19," according to the JCS.

Park is also scheduled to have a phone conversation with his British counterpart, Nick Carter, next week to share their experience related to the virus and discuss ways to boost their military cooperation, the JCS noted.

South Korea has managed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though it has seen cluster infections over the past two weeks.

This file photo, provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), shows its commander Gen. Park Han-ki having phone talks with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, on Jan. 22, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK