Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution raid office of civic group for comfort women (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean economy expected to grow 0.2 pct, tax hike needed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Back to school after 79 days, back home after 2 hours (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party seeks to overturn guilty verdict of former PM Han Myeong-sook (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Two students confirmed infected, forcing all students from 75 schools to return home (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party, with 177 seats, seeks to overturn guilty verdict of Han Myeong-sook (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former comfort woman says has not forgiven head of civic group (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Extreme rightists seek to distort history by using head of civic group for comfort women suspected of misusing donation (Hankyoreh)
-- 62 pct agree to introduction of 'basic income protection law' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- People must report actual amount of rent paid from late next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't, BOK to inject 10 tln won, purchase corporate bonds with lowest rating (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hospital infections few, Itaewon cluster keeps growing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Physical reopening of high schools beset by confusion in Incheon (Korea Herald)
-- Virus-weary high school seniors return to school (Korea Times)
