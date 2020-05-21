N. Korea's paper calls for production of high-quality goods
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called on manufacturers Thursday to make sure to produce quality goods, saying they often display high-quality products at exhibitions, but end up mass-producing lower quality goods.
"Many units are displaying shoes, energy, finishing materials, food and various other technology and products that could turn into their representative items, but it does not necessarily lead to normalization of their production," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said.
"There is also a huge gap in terms of quality between goods placed on display at exhibitions and the actual products churned out from plants," the paper added.
North Korea holds various exhibitions to promote newly-developed designs, products and technology every year. The criticism appears aimed at bolstering competition among factories to churn out good-quality products that satisfy the needs of the country's people.
The paper said that technology just for the sake of technology carries little significance and would lead to unnecessarily wasted efforts while weighing on economic development.
"We could be left behind instantly if we fall into complacency about a couple of marked successes and slow the pace of development," the paper warned.
