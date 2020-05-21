LIG Nex1 wins US$129 million deal
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- LIG Nex1, a major South Korean defense company, said Thursday it has won an order worth 159.2 billion won (US$129 million) to supply a communication system to Indonesian police.
Under the deal, LIG Nex1 will deliver a trunked radio communication system to Indonesian police by 2022.
The latest deal could help LIG Nex1 make further inroads into Southeast Asian markets, a company official said.
