Moon confident about S. Korea's digital powerhouse vision
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Thursday to safeguard jobs and the industrial ecosystem amid the COVID-19 crisis, speaking at a meeting with business leaders here.
He pointed out that South Korea has turned crises into opportunities. During the 1997 financial meltdown, the government fostered the information technology industry, and it promoted the green growth sector in response to a global financial crisis about a decade ago, he said.
"I am confident that South Korea will be reborn as a power player in the digital economy era by overcoming the industrial crisis caused by the (new) coronavirus" on the basis of concerted efforts by the government, companies and the people, he said at the beginning of the session held at the Korea International Trade Association in southern Seoul.
Participants included the CEOs of major firms in such industries as aviation, shipbuilding, automobile, machinery and communication, as well as representatives from business lobby groups.
He said it is important to protect jobs and the entire industrial ecosystem with a can-do spirit.
The president reaffirmed a swift push for the Korean version of the New Deal, which has a focus on the fields of digital and green projects.
He said the government is stepping up efforts to support skilled manpower in new industries, including artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, drones, bio-health, smart ships and future vehicles.
The government will help them participate in joint research programs with global universities, research institutes and entrepreneurs, he added.
