Hyundai Heavy wins 220-bln won order from Europe

11:33 May 21, 2020

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industry Group said Thursday that it has signed a deal worth 220-billion won (US$178 million) to build two 300,000-ton crude oil carriers for European companies.

The vessels will be delivered to customers, who have not been identified, by the first half of 2022, the group said.

On May 7, the group said it had reached a deal worth 105 billion won to build two 158,000-ton crude oil carriers.

A very large crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in this photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

