Moon hails legislation on probing past state violence against civilians
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday welcomed the passage of a bill on seeking facts related to inhuman acts committed by authorities against civilians decades ago, saying the legislation is expected to provide a chance for future-oriented reconciliation.
The previous day, the National Assembly approved the revision bill to help reveal the truth behind such tragic incidents as the Brothers Home case in the 1970s and the 1980s and massacres of civilians during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The law calls for the revival of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was disbanded in 2010.
Moon expressed hope for "effective investigation" to get to the bottom of "hidden truth" and further strengthen South Korea's stature as a "human rights nation."
Personally, the president said, he's touched by the possibility of uncovering who is responsible for the operation of the Brothers Home, a de-facto internment camp in Busan, 300 kilometers south of Seoul, in the 1970 and 1980s.
Ostensibly a state welfare facility, the camp was created at presidential directives meant to clean up the streets, targeting gum sellers, shoe shiners, drunks and the homeless. Thousands of people including kids were forcefully rounded up and held there.
The case was first known to the public in 1987, when Moon was working as a human rights lawyer in the port city.
He took part in joint fact-finding work, which ended up in failure. "I feel sorry and regret for that," Moon wrote on his social media account.
"Only the truth can ease the pain and make moves toward forgiveness and reconciliation," he said. "As we have experienced for decades, we need to be able to face up to painful history for justice and a future of true harmony and unity."
