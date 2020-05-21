Ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho formally applies for return to KBO

That rule was instituted in 2018, and the league's disciplinary committee will decide if the rule will be applied retroactively on Kang's 2016 DUI arrest, which happened when he wasn't a KBO player. If the KBO decides to penalize Kang for only the first two DUI cases, committed while playing in South Korea, then the ban could be 90 games or more, along with a fine and community service hours.