(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 22)

In the first trial, the former prime minister was found not guilty thanks to the CEO's reversal of an earlier statement on the delivery of the money. But the appellate court sentenced her to two years in jail and fined her 830 million won after it accepted various pieces of evidence presented by prosecutors, including a memorandum Han wrote in prison. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling despite a split opinion among justices over 600 million won of the alleged payment. For the remaining 300 million won, the 13 justices unanimously handed down a guilty verdict. It was also found that she gave a 100 million won check to her brother for house rent.