U.N. raises US$1.3 mln to aid N. Korea's antivirus fight

08:57 May 22, 2020

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has raised US$1.3 million to provide assistance for North Korea's efforts to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a U.N. report showed Friday.

The fund, whose latest tally was as of Wednesday, represented some 3 percent of $39.7 million estimated to be required to support the North's antivirus efforts, according to the report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The report said some $900,000 in aid was sent to support North Korea's fight against COVID-19.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but outside watchers say the country is highly susceptible to such infectious diseases due to weak medial infrastructure.

The North closed its border with China late in January in a precautionary move to prevent the flow of the virus, while toughing quarantine criteria on inbound goods and people.

