S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases

10:26 May 22, 2020

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 20 more cases of the new coronavirus Friday as health officials are trying to bring mass infections tied to Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon under control.

The new cases raised South Korea's total caseload to 11,142 and the nation's death toll remained unchanged at 264, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Itaewon has emerged as a hotbed for infections as a 29-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 following his visits to multiple clubs and bars in Itaewon. At least 200 infections here have been connected to the man.

To avoid a second wave of infections, South Korea has been carrying out tens of thousands of tests on those who visited affected clubs between April 24 and May 6.

Building management workers carry out disinfection operations at a concert hall located in western Seoul on May 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

