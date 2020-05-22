Go to Contents
Samsung Biologics inks manufacturing deal with GSK

11:05 May 22, 2020

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top pharmaceutical firm, Samsung Biologics Co., said Friday it has signed a tieup deal with multinational drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK) to manufacture a GSK biosimilar product.

Under the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) agreement, Samsung Biologics will commercially produce CSK's lupus treatment, Benlysta, starting in 2022.

The eight-year contract is valued at more than US$231 million, Samsung Biologics said, adding both sides could expand the partnership if need be.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues and organs.

Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group, was established in 2011 and got listed on the main bourse five years later.

This undated file photo shows the headquarters of of Samsung Biologics Co. in Seoul. (Yonhap)


