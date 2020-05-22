With young pitchers thriving early, future has arrived for LG Twins

As a reliever in the two previous games, Lee threw his four-seam fastball more than 60 percent of the time, according to the statistics website Statiz. But on Thursday, Lee's fastball usage dropped to 40.7 percent, while his slider usage reached a season-high 39.5 percent. He didn't throw any curveball in his season debut on May 6 but threw it 10.5 percent of the time Thursday.

