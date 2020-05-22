Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #noraebang

Seoul suspends 'coin noraebang' to contain virus

17:35 May 22, 2020

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- In its latest effort to contain the new coronavirus, the Seoul city government on Friday ordered all coin-operated karaoke rooms in the city to suspend business ahead of the weekend.

Under the administrative order which has taken effect, 569 "coin noraebang" will be banned from hosting guests until further notice.

The city government said it plans to file compensation suits against businesses where infections occur. Those who visit such facilities and later test positive will also have to pay for medical treatment.

A notice on business suspension is seen at the entrance of a "coin noraebang" in the northeastern Seoul ward of Dobong on May 22, 2020, where infections were reported. (Yonhap)

In a press release, the city government said it has issued the administrative order ahead of the weekend "given that coin noraebang are frequently visited by students and that infections have occurred at such facilities."

On Thursday, the city government of Incheon, west of Seoul, also ordered a two-week closure of such facilities after infections were reported.

A coin noraebang is a type of karaoke room where people pay per song using coins.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK