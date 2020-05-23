Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea forced to choose either U.S. or China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors raid Shincheonji offices for probe into alleged obstruction of coronavirus quarantine efforts (Kookmin Daily)
-- White House calls China 'pillage economy,' declares new Cold War (Donga llbo)
-- U.S., China clash over Hong Kong laws, 'new Cold War' comes (Segye Times)
-- China, world's growth engine, fails to present economic growth goal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Application for emergency relief fund highlights digital divide (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- China presents new nat'l security laws for Hong Kong, U.S. warns of strong responses (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversy over Min-sik law of school zone traffic offenses? 'It is meant to protect children' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China comes up with super-strong stimulus of 1,250 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Price of Korean beef hits all-time high (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Itaewon virus outbreak deepens generational rift (Korea Times)
