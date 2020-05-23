Go to Contents
S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, total at 11,165

10:35 May 23, 2020

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 23 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday amid stepped-up efforts to slow the spread of the infections linked to nightlife spots in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon.

The new infections raised the country's total caseload to 11,165, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, adding that two patients died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 266.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,194, up 32 from the previous day, according to the authorities.

Applicants for this year's school qualification examination have their temperatures checked at a middle school in Seoul on May 23, 2020. The exam for a general equivalency diploma was supposed to be held in April but was delayed twice due to the coronavirus. (Yonhap)

