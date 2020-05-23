Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #former president #Roh Moo-hyun #memorial service

Memorial service held to mark 11th anniv. of ex-President Roh's death

11:43 May 23, 2020

SEOUL/GIMHAE, South Korea, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held a commemorative event to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun on Saturday.

The ceremony, which took place at Bongha Village in the country's southeastern city of Gimhae, Roh's hometown, brought key political figures, including ruling Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Hae-chan, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP).

The event used to be attended by thousands of mourners and supporters, but this year's one was held in a smaller scale due to the coronavirus, according to its organizer, the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation.

On May 23, 2009, Roh jumped to his death from a cliff behind his retirement home amid a corruption probe by the prosecution into his family and aides.

As the country's 16th president from 2003 to 2008, the reformist leader is praised for his efforts to eliminate regional divisions and authoritarianism.

Kwon Yang-sook, the widow of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun, offers incense during a ceremony to mark the 11th anniversary of Roh's death at Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, on May 23, 2020. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK