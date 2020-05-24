Go to Contents
N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence

06:43 May 24, 2020

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting and discussed "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country," state media reported Sunday.

Also discussed at the enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party were important military steps and organizational and political measures to further bolster up the overall armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

