BTS' "Fake Love" tops 700 mln YouTube views
20:04 May 24, 2020
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' "Fake Love" has drawn more than 700 million clicks on YouTube, the band's management agency said Sunday.
The lead track of BTS' 2018 release "Love Yourself: Tear" surpassed the 700 million mark at around 6 p.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.
This is the group's third music video to hit this number of views on the global video-streaming site, after "DNA" and "Boy With Luv."
