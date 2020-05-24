Go to Contents
BTS' "Fake Love" tops 700 mln YouTube views

20:04 May 24, 2020

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' "Fake Love" has drawn more than 700 million clicks on YouTube, the band's management agency said Sunday.

The lead track of BTS' 2018 release "Love Yourself: Tear" surpassed the 700 million mark at around 6 p.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.

This is the group's third music video to hit this number of views on the global video-streaming site, after "DNA" and "Boy With Luv."

This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on May 24, 2020, shows BTS' "Fake Love" official music video on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


