Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on vaccine hopes

09:32 May 25, 2020

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday on hopes of a new coronavirus vaccine.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.16 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,976.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Optimism grew after a U.S. bio firm, Moderna, again reported positive test results from its candidate vaccine.

Such reports from the U.S. firm sparked a global stock market rally last week.

Large caps traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.21 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.25 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver added 1.95 percent, while its local rival Kakao spiked 2.23 percent.

Pharmaceutical industry leader Samsung Biologics added 0.65 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.69 percent.

The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,239.85 won per dollar, down 2.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK