Korean-language dailies

-- Kim Yong-kyun law alone cannot prevent another Kim Yong-kyun (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No. of patients hospitalized at psychiatric ward for over decade tallied at 15,000, 60 times gov't data (Kookmin Daily)

-- Former comfort woman says victims were used for 30 years, calls for justice (Donga llbo)

-- Ex-comfort woman says civic group used victims for 30 years, former leader should be held accountable (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Former comfort woman says civic group used victims for 30 years, its ex-leader ran for election for self-interest (Segye Times)

-- An outcry of 30-year frustration over 'using grandmas' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't declares 'wartime-like' fiscal policy, alarms over snowballing national debt (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to release money to max against 'wartime-like' situation (Hankyoreh)

-- Ex-comfort woman says victims have been used for 30 years, cannot forgive civic group (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon urges use of full fiscal capability against 'wartime-like' economic crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon calls for using all capabilities against 'wartime-like' economic situation (Korea Economic Daily)

