(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 26)

In the meeting on Monday, President Moon accentuated the need to "mobilize all possible fiscal tools as if in wartime." But he did not mention how to restore our fiscal integrity, except for stressing the need to raise our growth rate to regain fiscal health over the long haul. While citing the need for readjusting budget plans to deal with the repercussions of the pandemic, Moon praised the relative health of our fiscal condition as compared to other developed countries. "The ratio of our national debt against GDP is much lower than the OECD average," he said.