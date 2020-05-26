S. Korea reports 19 new virus cases, club-linked infections still on rise
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 19 more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday as health officials are trying to stem sporadic outbreaks tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon.
The new cases, with 16 being local infections, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,225, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The daily increase in new virus cases stayed below 20 for the second day after hovering around the threshold for three days.
Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for the spread of COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to multiple clubs and bars in Itaewon.
More than 230 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs as health authorities strive to break the chain of transmission.
One recent case involved six stages of transmission traced to a patient in Incheon, who lied about visiting Itaewon and infected students he taught at a cram school.
The country reported two more additional virus fatalities, raising the death toll to 269.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,275, up 49 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 681 patients currently under treatment.
