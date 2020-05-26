Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #COVID-19

S. Korea reports 19 new virus cases, club-linked infections still on rise

10:28 May 26, 2020

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 19 more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday as health officials are trying to stem sporadic outbreaks tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon.

The new cases, with 16 being local infections, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,225, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The daily increase in new virus cases stayed below 20 for the second day after hovering around the threshold for three days.

Health workers speak to citizens waiting in line for virus tests at a public medical center in Gangseo Ward, western Seoul, on May 26, 2020, one day after a kindergarten student in the district tested postive for the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for the spread of COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to multiple clubs and bars in Itaewon.

More than 230 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs as health authorities strive to break the chain of transmission.

One recent case involved six stages of transmission traced to a patient in Incheon, who lied about visiting Itaewon and infected students he taught at a cram school.

The country reported two more additional virus fatalities, raising the death toll to 269.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,275, up 49 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 681 patients currently under treatment.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK