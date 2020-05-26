Hyundai teases upgraded Santa Fe ahead of June launch
10:52 May 26, 2020
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday released a teaser for the upgraded Santa Fe SUV ahead of its domestic launch next month.
The face-lifted Santa Fe adopts a "hidden lighting lamp" design, in which the headlamps are positioned inside the grille and the lamps blend in perfectly with the grille when they are switched off, Hyundai said in a statement.
The upgraded SUV will be unveiled at an online unboxing event in South Korea next month, it said.
