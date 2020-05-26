Samsung unveils new security chip with upgraded data protection solution
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, on Tuesday introduced a new security chip with an upgraded data protection solution for mobile devices and other gadgets.
The South Korean tech giant unveiled a secure element chip, S3FV9RR, and a security software that offers "protection for tasks such as booting, isolated storage, mobile payment and other application."
The company said its latest chip is common criteria evaluation assurance level (CC EAL) 6+ certified, the highest level acquired by a mobile component.
"CC EAL 6+ is utilized in applications that demand the most stringent security requirements in the market, such as flagship smartphones, e-passports and hardware wallets for cryptocurrency," Samsung said.
"With twice the secure storage capacity, the new security solution also supports hardware-based root of trust (RoT), secure boot and device authentication that brings mobile security to the next level."
Samsung said the S3FV9RR is expected to be launched in the third quarter of the year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)