S. Korea to host online seminar on virus responses for S. American countries
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is hosting an online session this week to share its know-how and experience in tackling the coronavirus pandemic with foreign partners in South America, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The web seminar, set to take place early Wednesday, is the third of its kind to be arranged by the government since Seoul launched the task force late last month to respond to growing foreign requests for Korea to share its policy measures against COVID-19.
South Korea's swift response system has been lauded by many countries as a global model as it has achieved considerable success in flattening the curve, with the infection caseload standing at 11,225 as of late Monday, with 269 deaths.
In Wednesday's session, officials from 18 ministries and related agencies will give an overview of South Korea's quarantine policy and explain how the virus testing is carried out. Clinical findings and the approach to patient treatment will also be addressed, the ministry said.
The upcoming seminar will be livestreamed at http://medicalkorea.mlive.kr and will provide translations in English and Spanish.
About 1,400 people from more than 70 countries, largely from Asia, the Middle East and Europe, attended the two previous web seminars earlier this month, according to the ministry.
