Ex-big leaguer Kang Jung-ho pledges to donate KBO salary to charity: source

Kang wasn't a free agent when he left the Nexen (currently Kiwoom) Heroes to sign with the Pirates in 2015, and the Heroes, as per administrative procedure, placed Kang on the "voluntarily retired" list. The Heroes still have rights to Kang, and they must agree to activate Kang off that list in order for him to come back. If Kang wants to play elsewhere in the KBO, he'll need the Heroes' permission.