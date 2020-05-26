S. Korea looking into 2 suspected cases of Kawasaki-like illness in children
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday reported two suspected cases of inflammatory syndrome in two children possibly linked to the new coronavirus for the first time.
The two children -- one under the age of 10 and one teenager -- were reported in Seoul for the disease whose symptoms are similar to the rare illness Kawasaki, as of midnight Monday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The KCDC said the two children did not test positive for COVID-19.
The disease, named Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), first emerged in Europe in April, and other nations, such as the United States, have also reported similar cases.
Hundreds of children, mostly in European countries, have been treated in hospitals for a similar condition of swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
