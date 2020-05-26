EXO's Baekhyun tops 68 global iTunes charts with solo EP
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, climbed to the top spot on more than 60 Apple iTunes charts with his latest solo record, according to the singer's agency Tuesday.
The seven-track EP "Delight" climbed to No. 1 on the Top Album charts run by Apple in 68 countries and regions upon release, SM Entertainment said. The record was released Monday.
The countries included the United States, Japan, France, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand.
Baekhyun also topped QQ Music's Digital Album chart, selling over 100,000 digital copies in China, and was certified "double platinum" by China's largest music chart operator.
The lead track, "Candy," also reached the top spot on real-time streaming charts in South Korea, including Melon and Genie Music, as of Tuesday morning.
The 27-year-old singer's second solo EP was released amid the current hiatus of nine-piece act EXO due to some of its members' military enlistment.
The group's leader, Suho, began his mandatory military service on May 14, with D.O. and Xiumin currently serving their two-year duty.
