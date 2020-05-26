Moon to replace protocol secretary, source says
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to replace his protocol secretary and two other presidential aides in charge of public communication, a source said Tuesday.
Moon picked Tak Hyun-min, a former Cheong Wa Dae official, to succeed Bahk Sahng-hoon, a career diplomat serving in the post, according to the source, who asked not to be named.
Tak worked for Moon's presidential election camp and served as assistant secretary at Cheong Wa Dae.
He has planned a number of major events involving Moon.
Moon also plans to appoint Hang Jung-woo, director of the Chunchugwan press center of Cheong Wa Dae, as secretary for public information, the source said.
Kim Jae-joon, who is working at the Personal Secretary Office of Cheong Wa Dae, will assume the Chunchugwan position, the source added.
