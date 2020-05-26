Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
UNC finds both Koreas violated armistice agreement in DMZ gunfire incident
SEOUL -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said Tuesday that both South and North Korea violated the armistice agreement in their recent exchange of fire inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
The U.S.-led command, which administers the DMZ and enforces the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, came to the conclusion after a weekslong investigation into the May 3 incident, where four bullets from the North hit a South Korean guard post, leading South Korean troops to return fire.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
SEOUL -- South Korea's capital saw double-digit growth in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with most of them linked to a swelling infection cluster traced to nightspots.
Cases in the capital totaled 792 as of 10 a.m., up 16 cases from 776 tallied at 10 a.m. the previous day, according to data from the Seoul metropolitan government.
----------------
FM to attend diplomatic strategy meeting amid Sino-U.S. tensions
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold an interagency meeting this week to discuss rising tensions between the United States and China, her office said Tuesday, amid concerns that South Korea could find itself in an awkward position if it is pressured to take either side.
The diplomatic strategy session, set for Thursday, comes after U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach revealed last week that the U.S. had already discussed with South Korea its "Economic Prosperity Network" initiative aimed at reducing dependence on China-based supply chains.
----------------
S. Korea to host online seminar on virus responses for S. American countries
SEOUL -- South Korea is hosting an online session this week to share its know-how and experience in tackling the coronavirus pandemic with foreign partners in South America, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The web seminar, set to take place early Wednesday, is the third of its kind to be arranged by the government since Seoul launched the task force late last month to respond to growing foreign requests for Korea to share its policy measures against COVID-19.
----------------
Mozambique says 97 North Korean doctors still working in the country
SEOUL -- A total of 97 North Korean doctors are working in Mozambique, the African nation said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, despite U.N. sanctions aimed at cutting off Pyongyang's revenue from labor exports.
"There are currently 97 doctors of various specialties, mainly active in the provision of primary health-care assistance," Mozambique said in the sanctions implementation report submitted to the Security Council's Sanctions Committee on North Korea.
----------------
(News Focus) Amid growing IPO rumblings, Big Hit shifts away from heavy reliance on BTS
SEOUL -- K-pop mega group BTS are undoubtedly a huge financial blessing for their record label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment. Thanks to the septet's smash hit album "Map Of The Soul: Persona" and sellout concerts worldwide, Big Hit posted record sales of 587.2 billion won (US$472.2 million) in fiscal year 2019, with net earnings soaring to 72.4 billion won.
At the same time, it could be argued that Big Hit's heavy reliance on BTS poses a risk for the company as well. It presents a fundamental and structural hurdle that the company must address to grow bigger and remain strong going forward -- to prove that its achievement isn't just tied to the success of a single artist or a franchise.
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) South Korea's first female assembly vice speaker calls for more female seats
SEOUL -- As the first woman to take office this week as vice speaker of the country's National Assembly, four-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Sang-hee has pledged her dedication to shattering a parliamentary glass ceiling for women.
"I want to contribute to expanding female participation in politics. There's still a very solid glass ceiling at every corner (of the National Assembly)," Kim said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
